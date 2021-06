Coach Óscar Washington Tabárez of Uruguay during a match for group A of the Copa América at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia (Brazil). EFE/Joedson Alves

Lionel Messi of Argentina greets a linesman after the end of the Copa América Group A match against Uruguay at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Argentine players congratulate after their victory against Uruguay at the end of a match for group A of the Copa América at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia (Brazil). EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Argentina defeated Uruguay 1-0 after a decisive first-half header by Guido Rodríguez at the Mane Garrincha stadium in the Brazilian capital for their second group stage match in the Copa America 2021 Friday.

Argentina took the lead in the 13th minute of the encounter after Spanish Real Betis midfielder Rodríguez finished off a brilliant cross from Lionel Messi with a powerful header. EFE