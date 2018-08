Morelia's Emanuel Loeschbor (L) and Santos Laguna's Jonathan Rodriguez (R) battle for the ball during the Liga MX match played July 27, 2018, at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Enrique Granados

Uruguayan winger Jonathan Rodriguez had a brace in Santos Laguna's 3-1 win over the Tigres UANL last weekend, showing that he is one of the top forwards in the Liga MX.

The 25-year-old native of Florida, Uruguay, scored in the 59th minute of Sunday's match on a pass from Argentine Julio Furch, breaking a 1-1 tie.