Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (C in white) converts a penalty against Galatasaray during a UEFA Champions League Group A match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (C) battles Ryan Donk (L) and Mario Lemina of Galatasaray during a Champions League Group A match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martín

Real Madrid's Rodrygo (R) carries the game ball off the pitch after scoring three goals against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League Group match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Rodrygo, making his first start in a Champions League match, scored three goals and assisted on a fourth here Wednesday to power Real Madrid to a 6-0 rout of Galatasaray and move the Blancos to within a point of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Real Madrid sit second in Group A with 7 points from four matches, 5 less than leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who are already through to the round of 16.