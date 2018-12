Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JARED WICKERHAM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday he expects to play against the New England Patriots, despite a rib injury.

When asked in an interview with radio station 93.7 The Fan if there was any reason he would not play on Sunday, Roethlisberger responded, "no, no, I don't think so."