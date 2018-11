Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JARED WICKERHAM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday that he will not apologize for throwing the joint second-most interceptions through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season.

Roethlisberger is tied with Tampa Bay's Ryan Fitzpatrick with 12 interceptions, behind rookie Sam Darnold of the New York Jets, who has 14.