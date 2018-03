Former British athlete Sir Roger Bannister (C) holds the Olympic Torch after it was lit on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, Britain, June 04, 2004 (reissued on Mar. 04, 2018).. EPA-EFE/EDDY RISCH

Britain's Sir Roger Bannister, the first athlete to run a mile in less than four minutes, died at the age of 88 in the southeastern English city of Oxford, his family announced on Sunday.

"Sir Roger Bannister died peacefully in Oxford on Mar. 3, aged 88, surrounded by his family, who were as loved by him as he was loved by them," his family said in a statement.