Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G MABANGLO

A general view of stadium court and its scoreboard announcing tennis cancellations for the day at the Miami Open tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 19 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, who has played four Miami Open finals and won three, all on the old Crandon Park courts in Key Biscayne, said Tuesday that he has "mixed feelings" with this year's move to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Federer, who arrives at the second Masters 1,000 tournament of the season seeded number four, after playing Sunday in the final of Indian Wells, which he lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem, admitted that he already feels "nostalgia" for what was in Key Biscayne.