Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Marin Cilic of Croatia in their semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Marin Cilic of Croatia in their semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Marin Cilic of Croatia in their semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

David Goffin of Belgium gets medical assistance on the court before retiring in the second set against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their semi-final match in the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against David Goffin of Belgium in their semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against David Goffin of Belgium in their semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Swiss Roger Federer and Serbian Novak Djokovic, second and tenth seeded respectively, will return for the final of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 in Mason, Ohio, on Sunday, for another duel between the two former world number ones.

The men from Basel and Belgrade will meet in the final round of a tournament for the first time since 2015, when the Serb beat the Swiss in the ATP Finals (former Masters Cup), it will be the 18th time the two tennis greats will fight for a title.