Jack Sock of the USA reacts after falling after a shot while he plays Alexander Zverev of Germany during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Alexander Zverev of Germany waves to the crowd after his opponent Jack Sock of the USA retires in the fourth set during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Kei Nishikori in action against Novak Djokovic during their US Open third-round match at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York on Saturday, 4 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Kei Nishikori after winning their US Open match at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York on Saturday, 4 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Novak Djokovic in action against Kei Nishikori during their US Open third-round match at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York on Saturday, 4 4 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Shelby Rogers of the USA reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty of the Australia at the conclusion of their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Ashleigh Barty of the Australia in action against Shelby Rogers of the USA during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

American world No. 43 Shelby Rogers pulled off a shock comeback on center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday night with a three-set 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5) win over world No. 1 Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Rogers, who is playing her 8th US Open, reached the fourth round for the second consecutive year after she achieved her best ranking by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament last year.