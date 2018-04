Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of Lotto NL-Jumbo team in action during the individual time trial of the Tour of Basque Country race over 19.4km in Lodosa, Navarra, Spain, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jesus Diges

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of Lotto NL-Jumbo team celebrates on the podium after winning the individual time trial of the Tour of Basque Country race over 19.4km in Lodosa, Navarra, Spain, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jesus Diges

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic (Lotto NL-Jumbo) won Thursday's fourth stage of the 2018 Tour of the Basque Country road race to become the new overall leader.

Roglic was the first to reach the finish line of the 19.4-km time trial stage, with a time of 22:26, nine seconds ahead of New Zealand's Patrick Bevin (MBC), who led for much of the stage.