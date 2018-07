Team Lotto NL Jumbo rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 19th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200.5km between Lourdes and Laruns, France, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The pack of riders in action during the 19th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 200.5km between Lourdes and Laruns, France, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT