Spanish rider Enric Mas of Quick Step Floors celebrates after winning the sixth and final stage of the Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, over a 122.2-kilometer stretch from Eibar to Arrate, Basque Country, northern Spain, on April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Riders in action during the sixth and final stage of the Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, a 122.2-kilometer stretch from Eibar to Arrate, Basque Country, northern Spain, on April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Lotto celebrates his victory in the Tour of the Basque Country cycling race on April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the overall winner of the 2018 Tour of the Basque Country road race, while Spaniard Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) came out on top in Saturday's sixth and final stage.

Mas was the first to reach the finish line of the 122.2 kilometer route between Eibar and Arrate, followed by compatriots Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida).