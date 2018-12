Olimpia's Julian Benitez (c) fights for the ball with Guarani's Lui De La Cruz (l) and Rodney Redes (r) during their match on Nov. 28, 2018, in Asuncion, Paraguay. EFE-EP/Andres Cristaldo

Olimpia, this year's two-time Paraguayan soccer champion, on Sunday announced the signing of forward Rodrigo Rojas, who until now had played for Cerro Porteño but who returns to the club where he got his start and with which he will contend for the Copa Libertadores title in 2019.

"Rodrigo Rojas has already signed and is once again with the Expreso. Welcome once again to the King of Copas, 'Rorro'!" the Asuncion club posted on its Web site.