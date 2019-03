Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attends the inauguration of the new Court Simonne Mathieu tennis court at the Stade Roland Garros tennis complex in Paris, France, on March 21, 2019. That court is the French Open's third-biggest. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

The Roland Garros men's singles trophy is on display during the inauguration of the new Court Simonne-Mathieu tennis court at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, on March 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Bernard Giudicelli (2-R), president of the France's tennis federation; former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (L); Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (C) and the grandson of late French tennis star Simonne Mathieu (R); attend the inauguration of the new Court Simonne Mathieu at the Roland Garros tennis complex in Paris, France, on March 21, 2019. That new court is the French Open's third-biggest. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French Open organizers on Thursday announced an 8 percent increase in total prize money to 42.6 million euros ($48.35 million) and also inaugurated a new court that is that famed Grand Slam tennis tournament's third-biggest.

Prize money will jump the most for men and women who are ousted in the qualifying stage or who lose in the first round, with the latter now set to earn 46,000 euros apiece, an increase of 15 percent over last year.