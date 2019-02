epa07353833 AS Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov jubilates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, 08 February 2019. EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

epa07353661 AS Roma's Edin Dzeko (C) scores the 0-2 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, 08 February 2019. EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

epa07353654 Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, 08 February 2019. EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

epa07353653 Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy (L, top) scores the 0-1 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, 08 February 2019. EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

AS Roma scored a comfortable 0-3 away win at Chievo Verona on Friday, in round 23 of Italy's Serie A (Primera Division), ahead of welcoming Porto to the first leg match of the Champions League round of 16, on Feb. 12.

Goals from Stephan El Shaarawy, Bosnian Edin Dzeko and Serbian Aleksandar Kolarov allowed Roma to take all three points and regain momentum after a humiliating 7-1 loss against Fiorentina in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Jan. 31 and a 1-1 draw with Milan on Feb. 3.