Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Torino FC at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo (R) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Torino FC at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov (2L) jubilates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match AS Roma vs Torino FC at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma earned a 3-2 win over visiting Torino in a Serie A contest held at Stadio Olimpico Saturday.

With the win, Roma provisionally climbed into the fourth spot in the table with 33 points, while Torino remained in the ninth place with 27 points, pending the remaining matchday 20 encounters.