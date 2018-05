AS Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco speaks during a press conference at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 0May 1, May 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

AS Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco speaks during a press conference at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Tuesday said his team is looking to rally and win the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals against Liverpool.

Liverpool soundly defeated Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the semifinals on Apr. 24; however, in the quarterfinals, Roma managed beat Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg, overcoming a seemingly insurmountable 4-1 defeat in the first leg.