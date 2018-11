Roma head coach, Eusebio Di Francesco (R), speaks to a press conference alongside Roma defender Aleksander Kolarov on the eve of the UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid, at the Fulvio Bernardini Sport Center in Trigoria in Rome, Italy, 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, reacts during a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid at the Fulvio Bernardini Sport Center in Trigoria in Rome, Italy, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Monday said both his squad and Real Madrid are experiencing a slump in their respective domestic leagues, as they head toward their decisive second-leg clash in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Italian coach said there would be no advantage to playing Madrid in its current complicated moment, as his team also has injuries to worry about.