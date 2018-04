Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco (R) and player Radja Nainggolan (L) during the press conference in Rome, Italy, on April 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco speaks during the press conference in Rome, Italy, on April 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said on Monday that his team must work hard to defeat Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Roma is set to host Barça on Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals after losing the first leg 4-1 against the Catalan club.