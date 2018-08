FC Barcelona player Rafael Alcantara (L) goes for the ball against AS Roma player Lorenzo Pellegrini (R) in the first half of their International Champions Cup match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

FC Barcelona player Malcom Santos (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against AS Roma in the second half of their International Champions Cup match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Roma scored three goals in the second half to beat Barcelona 4-2 on Tuesday after trailing initially in the pre-season friendly, part of the International Champions Cup, in Arlington, in the United States.

Barcelona began brilliantly, attacking the Roma goal in quick succession, with Rafinha scoring in the 6th minute.