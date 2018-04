Liverpool's fans raise flags and scarves during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Roma fans during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

AS Roma on Wednesday condemned the acts of violence carried out by two fans shortly before the first leg of UEFA Champions League semifinals against Liverpool, leaving a supporter of the English club seriously wounded.

On Tuesday, Merseyside Police confirmed the arrest of two men from Rome, aged 20 and 29, on suspicion of attempted murder after the 53-year-old man, believed to be Irish, was transported to a hospital with a head injury.