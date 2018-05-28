Roma has signed Croatia midfielder Ante Coric for five years, the Italian club confirmed Monday.
The 21-year-old midfielder joined Roma from Dinamo Zagreb for 6 million euros ($6.9 million).
Ante Coric (R) of Croatia in action against Ken Kallaste (L) of Estonia during the international friendly soccer match between Estonia and Croatia at Albert Le Coq arena in Tallinn, Estonia, on March 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/VALDA KALNINA
