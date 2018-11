Nikola Vlasic (L) of CSKA Moscow in action against Steven Nzonzi (R) of AS Roma during a UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match between CSKA Moscow and AS Roma at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Ivan Oblyakov (C) of CSKA Moscow in action against Federico Fazio (L) of AS Roma during a UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

AS Roma players celebrate after winning a UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match against CSKA Moscow at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Roma edged CSKA Moscow 2-1 in Champions League action here Wednesday night, earning a key win in its battle with Real Madrid for the top spot in Group G.

The game started in auspicious fashion for the visitors, who scored just four minutes into the contest on a Kostas Manolas header off a corner kick.