Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco reacts during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Porto, held at the Dragao stadium, Porto, Portugal, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE COELHO

Roma fired coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday, hours after the Italian side's unexpected UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Porto.

Roma squandered a 2-1 win in the Feb. 12 first leg of the Champions League round of 16, losing in the second leg 3-1 on the road Wednesday, failing to repeat last season when the Italian club made it all the way to the Champions League semifinals after stunning Barcelona in the quarter only to fall short against last year's eventual second placed team, Liverpool.