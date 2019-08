Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez in action during his team's international friendly soccer match against Real Madrid CF at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane during his team's international friendly soccer match against AS Roma at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma's Edin Dzeko (R) in action during his team's international friendly soccer match against Real Madrid CF at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma's Federico Fazio (L) and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) in action during their teams' international friendly soccer match at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Real Madrid's Marcelo (C) celebrates with teammate Luka Modric (L) after scoring the 0-1 goal during the international friendly soccer match vs. AS Roma at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Real Madrid brought its pre-season to a close against Roma, battling to a 2-2 draw in regulation time and then ultimately losing to the Italians 4-5 in a penalty shootout.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane put Gareth Bale into the lineup for the first time in the team's last four preseason matches at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.