AS Roma supporters gather out of an AS Roma store to book tickets for the Champions Leaugue soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma, in Rome, Italy Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Long lines of Roma fans were queued up in wet weather outside an official club store on Wednesday to buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League semifinal home match against Liverpool, as documented by an epa correspondent.

Several supporters of the Italian side had slept in front of the store overnight to get their tickets, which ranged in price from 65 to 200 euros (around $80 to $250), depending on the seat location.