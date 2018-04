Fiorentina forward Giovanni Simeone celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead in an Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Fiorentina at Estadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Fiorentina's players celebrate their victory in an Italian Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at Estadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina in Serie A action here Saturday, three days before hosting FC Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Marco Benassi opened the scoring seven minutes into the game at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, while Argentine Giovanni Simeone doubled Fiorentina's lead when he netted his 10th goal of the season six minutes before first-half stoppage time.