Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (L) in action during the friendly soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid in Salzburg, Austria, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the friendly soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid in Salzburg, Austria, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Real Madrid’s seventh and final preseason friendly against Roma will be a barometer to measure the improvement the Spanish club has made ahead of the coming season.

With one week to go before Madrid kicks off its La Liga season with an encounter against Celta Vigo, French coach Zinedine Zidane has yet to put together the ideal lineup after a poor start to the preseason.