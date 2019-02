Milan's Lucas Paqueta (L) and Roma's Federico Fazio (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 03 February 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) and Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 03 February 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 03 February 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma and AC Milan battled to a 1-1 draw at Olimpico Stadium in this capital on Sunday, a duel fought in the 22nd week of Italy's Serie A, or first division, soccer season.

The result keeps the two squads in the same relative locations as they vie for a spot in Champions League play.