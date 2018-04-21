Roma was able to rout SPAL 3-0 on Saturday in the 34th round of Serie A.
SPAL's misfortune in this match began with an own goal from defender Francesco Vicari in the 33rd minute.
AS Roma's Patrick Schick (front) celebrates with his teammates after giving his team a 3-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between SPAL and Roma at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan (L) celebrates with his teammates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between SPAL and Roma at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
AS Roma's Patrick Schick (2-L) gives his team a 3-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between SPAL and Roma at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
