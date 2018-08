AS Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco reacts during the Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Atalanta at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday said both he and his team need to learn from their mistakes during the 3-3 Serie A draw against Atalanta.

Di Francesco underwent surgery after injuring his left hand on Monday when he punched a perspex panel of glass on the bench after Roma defender Konstantinos Manolas of Greece scored the game's equalizer in the closing minutes against Atalanta.