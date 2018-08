Verona's Daniele Verde (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, on Oct. 22, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/Filippo Venezia

Real Valladolid reached an agreement on Wednesday to transfer Roma midfielder Daniele Verde to the La Liga side on loan until the end of 2018/2019 season.

Sources from the newly-promoted Spanish club said that Valladolid has a purchase option at the end of the loan.