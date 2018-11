Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov (L) and Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco during a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid, at the Fulvio Bernardini Sport Center in Trigoria in Rome, Italy, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma defender Aleksander Kolarov on Monday urged his teammates to make the most of playing at home against Real Madrid in the upcoming UEFA Champions League Group G clash.

Heading into Tuesday's decisive match, Roma is in second place in Group G with nine points, on goal differential behind group leader Real Madrid.