AS Roma's player Radja Nainggolan speaks during a press conference at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

AS Roma's player Radja Nainggolan speaks during a press conference at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan on Tuesday said a second-leg comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals is shaping up to be more difficult than Roma's quarterfinals rally against Barcelona.

Roma lost 5-2 against Liverpool in the first leg and will need to win at least 3-0 in Wednesday's match; however, Roma managed beat Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg of the quarterfinals, overcoming a seemingly insurmountable 4-1 defeat in the first leg.