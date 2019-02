Roma's coach Eusebio Di Francesco reacts during the Italian Cup quarter final soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

A discouraged AS Roma squad is set Sunday to take on Milan in a Serie A match that will see the capital team welcome a chance to play at home and try to bounce back after the Romans' humiliating Italian Cup quarterfinal defeat to Fiorentina and their disappointing Serie A draw to Atalanta.

Roma's troubles started Sunday when the club squandered an initial 3-0 lead over Atalanta to end the Serie A match with a 3-3 away draw.