Udinese's Larangeira Danilo (L) and Roma's Edin Dzeko (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese Calcio and AS Roma at Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stefano Lancia

Roma's Diego Perotti (L) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese Calcio and AS Roma at Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stefano Lancia

Roma's Cengiz Under (C-R) celebrates with teammate Daniele De Rossi (C-L) after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese Calcio and AS Roma at Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stefano Lancia

Italian side Roma on Saturday defeated Udinese 2-0 in the 25th week of Serie A.

Roma is currently third in the Serie A standings with 50 points, while Udinese is in 10th place with 33 points.