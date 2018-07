AS Roma's new goalkeeper, Daniel Fuzato, poses for photographs during his arrival at the Fiumicino airport, Rome, Italy, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE file/TELENEWS

AS Roma announced on Monday it had reached an agreement to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato until 2022.

The 21-year-old played last season at the Brazilian club Palmeiras after coming up through their youth academy, and is Roma's 10th summer signing.