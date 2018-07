New Roma AS goalkeeper Robin Olsen of Sweden poses as he arrives at Ciampino airport in Rome, Italy, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ELIO VERGATI

AS Roma announced Tuesday the signing of Sweden and Copenhagen goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who joins the Serie A side a week after the departure of starting netminder Alisson Becker for Liverpool.

The Italian club said it will pay Copenhagen 8.5 million euros ($10 million) to start, with a provision for up to 3.5 million euros ($4 million) more in variables based on results.