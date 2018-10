Andrea Petagna (L) scores a penalty to give his team a 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SPAL at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Referee Luca Pairetto (R) shows a red card to SPAL goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (L) during an Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SPAL at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

SPAL's Kevin Bonifazi (L) celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during the Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Spal at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

SPAL's players celebrate after the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SPAL at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Roma suffered a 2-0 home defeat to SPAL on Saturday, conceding its third loss of the Serie A season.

Following four consecutive victories in all competitions before the international break, Roma paid for its players' lack of accuracy and serious deficiencies at the mental level.