Hundreds of Roma supporters celebrated into the early hours Wednesday their club's against-the-odds Champions League victory against Barcelona FC thanks to a spectacular 3-0 return leg comeback at Rome's Olympic stadium that allowed their club to advance to the semi-finals thanks to the competition's away goal rule with a 4-4 aggregate score.
Many of the 56,000 spectators who had attended the match marched along the Via Lungotevere della Vittoria on the banks of the Tiber River towards the city center with others hooting car horns and flying their team's colors.