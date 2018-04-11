Roma's supporters in Piazza Venezia celebrate their victory in the Champions League match AS Roma vs FC Barcelona, Rome, Italy, Apr 10, 2018. EFE- EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Barcelona's players show their dejection at the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match AS Roma vs FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Apr 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Roma's players celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match AS Roma vs FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Apr 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma's Kostas Manolas jubilates after scoring the goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Apr 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy in action during Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at the Olimpico Stadium, Rome, Italy, Apr 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Hundreds of Roma supporters celebrated into the early hours Wednesday their club's against-the-odds Champions League victory against Barcelona FC thanks to a spectacular 3-0 return leg comeback at Rome's Olympic stadium that allowed their club to advance to the semi-finals thanks to the competition's away goal rule with a 4-4 aggregate score.

Many of the 56,000 spectators who had attended the match marched along the Via Lungotevere della Vittoria on the banks of the Tiber River towards the city center with others hooting car horns and flying their team's colors.