Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek (back) scores the 1-0 lead against Roma's goalkeeper Robin Olsen (front) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Genoa CFC in Rome, Italy, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma's Justin Kluivert (L) in action against Genoa's Davide Biraschi (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Genoa CFC in Rome, Italy, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Genoa's Christian Kouame (C) in action against Roma's Davide Santon (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Genoa CFC in Rome, Italy, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma players celebrate their 3-2 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Genoa CFC in Rome, Italy, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma finally had a win again this Sunday in the Serie A (First Division) after three games without victories, beating Genoa in the Olympic Stadium 3-2 after their recent negative results both in Italy and Europe.

Roma started the match this Sunday in eleventh position of Serie A, having won only one of the last seven league games. But goals from Argentine Federico Fazio, Dutchmen Justin Kluivert and Bryan Cristante helped the team to get three important points to rise to sixth place, momentarily two points from fourth place.