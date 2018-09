Roma's Kostas Manolas (L) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (R) celebrate after an Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SS Lazio at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Lazio's Ciro Immobile reacts after an Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SS Lazio at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma's Federico Fazio (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SS Lazio at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma beat cross-town rival Lazio 3-1 on Saturday to win the Italian league's Rome Derby here at the Stadio Olimpico.

This victory against Lazio has re-launched Roma's ambitions in the 2018/2019 Serie A season, coming on the heels of the 4-0 win against Frosinone on Wednesday that snapped a one-month winless drought.