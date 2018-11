Roma's Bryan Cristante (C) in action during the Italian Serie A match between AS Roma and UC Sampdoria at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Supporters of Roma during the Italian Serie A match between AS Roma and UC Sampdoria at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy (R) celebrates with teammate Edin Dzeko after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between AS Roma and UC Sampdoria at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma routed visiting Sampdoria 4-1 on Sunday in Serie A, with Italian winger Stephan El Shaarawy scoring a brace here at the Stadio Olimpico.

Brazilian defender Juan Jesus opened the scoring for Roma in the 19th minute off an assist from midfielder Bryan Cristante, and Roma went to the half with a 1-0 lead.