Fiorentina's Gerson (L) and Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

Roma's Justin Kluivert (R) and Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

Roma's Alessandro Florenzi (C) celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

Fiorentina's goalkeeper Alban Lafont in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

Roma tied 1-1 against Fiorentina on Saturday thanks to a goal by Alessandro Florenzi in the 85th minute, but remain stalled in the Italian Serie A, as they are in the seventh spot of the league and have gone three matches without a win.

After losing against Spal and tying against Napoli, Roma took the offensive against Fiorentina and dominated possession, but were unable to see their efforts come to fruition, as Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout had converted a penalty in the 32nd minute.