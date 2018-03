Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match against FC Crotone at Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBANO ANGILLETTA

Milan's forward Andre Silva (R) celebrates with teammate Patrick Cutrone during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Chievo Verona at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan's Andre Silva (2-L) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Chievo Verona at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Roma on Sunday defeated Crotone 2-0 in the 29th round of Serie A action that saw Milan winning their fifth Italian first division league soccer match in a row, this time against Chievo.

Missing the injured Diego Perotti and Daniele De Rossi, who was suspended, Roma struggled in the match's early stages due to the pace Crotone imposed.