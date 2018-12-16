San Lorenzo's Leandro Romagnoli (C) fights for the ball with Toluca's Gerardo Flores (L) during the Copa Libertadores Group 6 match played on March 2, 2016, at Nuevo Gasometro stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

San Lorenzo's Leandro "Pipi" Romagnoli celebrated his retirement this weekend at the Superliga Argentina's Nuevo Gasometro stadium before 35,000 fans and about 30 former teammates, who joined him for an exhibition match in which he scored his final goals.

The 37-year-old attacking midfielder spent most of his 20-year career with San Lorenzo, helping the club win six titles, including the 2014 Copa Libertadores, told reporters after Saturday's celebration that he had wanted to take the field one last time since playing in his final official match.