Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich (C) watches his team battle Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku on 29 May 2019. EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV/File

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire Russian owner of Chelsea Football Club, said Saturday that he is stepping away from management of the enterprise in favor of the trustees of the team's charitable foundation.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart," he said in a statement. "That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC."