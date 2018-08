Maria Sakkari of Greece in action against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania during their match in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Finals on the San Jose State University campus in San Jose, California, USA, 05 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece during their match in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Finals on the San Jose State University campus in San Jose, California, USA, 05 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, fifth seeded, won the title in the San Jose WTA tournament on Sunday, beating Greek Maria Sakkari without any difficulty and achieving her first professional title.

The 30-year-old Bucharest tennis player, number 24 in the WTA ranking, won 6-1 and 6-0 in just 73 minutes to win the first title of her career, after she reached two finals earlier this year, in Hobart and Prague.