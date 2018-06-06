Midfielder Alejandro Romero Gamarra, who plays for the Major League Soccer (MLS) New York Red Bulls, said Wednesday that he hoped to make his debut with the Paraguayan national team in the friendly against Japan in Austria next week.

"I can play wherever the coach tells me. The truth is that it's great to be a starter, but if it's not for me, I have to support the team, that's the most important thing. Hopefully, I can play and show what I can do," Romero, a naturalized Paraguayan citizen born in Argentina, said in a press conference following practice.