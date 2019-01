Ronaldinho Gaucho, a member of the Brazil squad that won the 2002 World Cup, was honored Tuesday at Rio's iconic Maracana stadium, where he left his footprints in the walk of fame alongside those of legends such as Pele and Marta in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 8 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian former soccer player Ronaldinho Gaucho (C) leaves his footprint at the Maracana Stadium's sidewalk of the fame, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 8 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Ronaldinho Gaucho, a member of the Brazil squad that won the 2002 World Cup, was honored Tuesday at Rio's iconic Maracana stadium, where he left his footprints in the walk of fame alongside those of legends such as Pele and Marta.

The 38-year-old former striker said he was "grateful and excited" to be recognized in that way.